The REP Workshop for the Performing Arts Goes Online in May 2021

Classes include musical theatre and voice for children, teens, and adults.

May. 2, 2021  
The REP Workshop for the Performing Arts is continuing online throughout the month of May 2021.

To enroll, you can download the enrollment form by downloading the form at https://newsite.repertoryphilippines.ph/workshops/. Email to sales@repphil.org with a copy of your payment deposit.

Students will need a minimum of 2-3 Mbps internet speed to attend the online class.

The Workshop fee is P6,000 for 12 sessions. You may deposit the tuition made out to REPERTORY PHILIPPINES FOUNDATION INC (RCBC Savings# 1288-365144 Or BDO Savings# 000-430256213)

Schedule:

Musical Theater Classes:

May 3- May 28, 2021

Teens Class (Ages 13-16)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday (5:00 PM- 7:00 PM)

May 10- June 5, 2021

Kiddies (Ages 4-8) and Pre-Teens (Ages 9-12) Class
Monday, Wednesday, Friday (3:00 PM- 4:30 PM)

Adults Class (Ages 17- up)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday (5:00 PM- 7:00 PM)

Voice Class:
This class is open for 7 yrs old and up. (First come, first served)

Available Slots:

May 10- June 5, 2021

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday (6:00 PM- 7:00 PM)Tuesday, Thursday (4:30 PM- 6:00 PM)

Payment options:

Please remit a copy of deposit confirmation with the accomplished Enrollment Form.

  1. Deposit straight to banks listed above
  2. Do online transfer (if you have online banking) to either of our banks
  3. Send via money transfer through Palawan, to GLORIA TOLENTINO 63-917-524-6003 (and send us the transfer/tracking number).

For more information, email marketing@repphil.org


