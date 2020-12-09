The Cultural Center of the Philippines Presents SIGLA NG PASKO

The Cultural Center of the Philippines, through the CCP - Office of the President's SINING SIGLA digital outreach program, joins the worldwide Christmas celebration with SIGLA NG PASKO, a gathering of the finest Filipino artists and performing arts companies from December 14 to 20, 2020.

Experience the highly-anticipated 2020 CCP Christmas celebration right at the comforts of your home. For seven days, CCP will take you on a virtual Christmas adventure, highlighting art, culture, and Filipino traditions, while exploring the many reasons why we should still celebrate the holiday season, even in the midst of the pandemic.

Headlining this Christmas extravaganza is the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) that will take us to a wonderful Christmas journey through their whimsical rendition of some of our beloved holiday classics. Christmas-themed presentations will also come from the other equally dazzling resident companies of the CCP: Ballet Philippines, Bayanihan Philippine National Folkdance Company, National Music Competition for Young Artists (NAMCYA), Philippine Ballet Theatre, Philippine Madrigal Singers, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, Tanghalang Pilipino, and the UST Symphony Orchestra. The Madz are joined by The Nightingales and Male Ensemble Philippines (MEN). NAMCYA winners Michelle Mariel Mariposa, Adelmark Bitao, Fernando Sy-Changco IIII, Jodeline Michaela Pecson and the Loboc Children's Choir are also featured in this celebration.

SIGLA NG PASKO also features performances from internationally-renowned Filipino tenor Arthur Espiritu, the Kabataang Gitarista, and the Percussive Arts Society Philippines. Adding sparkle to this already glowing yuletide celebration is Miss Universe 2018 and NCCA Arts Ambassador for 2020 Catriona Gray, who will perform a Christmas number, alongside the PPO. Singer and songwriter Nicole Laurel Asensio and our very own CCP President Arsenio J. Lizaso will host the program.

Be part of SIGLA NG PASKO as it streams for FREE via the Facebook page of the CCP Office of the President and the official CCP Facebook page.

https://www.culturalcenter.gov.ph/events/online/sigla-ng-pasko/details