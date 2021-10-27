THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF! Will Stream From Repertory Philippines Next Month

The Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff! will be streamed by Repertory Philippines next month. The production features a book, music and lyrics by Rick Hip-Flores, and is directed by Joy Virata.

Streaming dates will run November 12 - December 12, 2021.

The Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff! combines the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. In this musical, eight young cookie chefs have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Just as no two cookies are the same, each contestant reveals their unique personality through song. Suspense mounts as the chefs are eliminated one by one, by three distinguished celebrity judges. Over the course of the competition, feelings of intense rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family, and forgiveness, as the chefs learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

This show has been reworked so families and children can watch REP's artists perform The Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff! from the safety of your own homes via streaming.

Learn more at https://repertoryphilippines.ph/2021-season/.