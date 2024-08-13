STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to The Theatre at Solaire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert will come to The Theatre at Solaire next month. Performaces will take place on September 7, 7:00 PM & September 8, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM.

Film Concerts PH presents Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert, featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film with an 81-piece orchestra. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Gerard Salonga.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience, when Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert debuts in September 2024.

For Ages 7 years old and up

Tickets available at www.ticketworld.com.ph and at the Solaire Box Office Level 2

