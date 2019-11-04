VIDEO: All-Cebuano Cast of MONSTERS THE MUSICAL Record 'Rock N' Roll'; Show Runs Nov. 16-17

Singer-voice teacher Jacky Chang, together with the all-Cebuano cast of the original Filipino musical Monsters The Musical, has recorded Cebuano music luminary Cattski Espina's song "Rock N' Roll," one of the 25 featured musical numbers in the show. MDF Productions' Margo Frasco produces Monsters The Musical.

Cebu, Philippines - Cebu's musical theater fans are about to get to grips with their "internal monsters" when the latest Cebu-made original Filipino musical Monsters The Musical conquer the stage for one weekend only, 16-17 November 2019, at the SM Seaside Centerstage.

Written and directed by two-time Awit Award winner Jude Gitamondoc, Monsters The Musical is a coming-of-age love story centered around two longtime friends, Bea and Elle. The musical explores the intricacies of a relationship that spans years: beginning in childhood, developing in adolescence, and peaking in their family and professional lives.

Bea, played by Jacky Chang and Alyza Kamille Miole, and Elle, played by Trixie Alturas and Shaun Pilapil, discover themselves through each other, and battle with their internal demons, also with the help of each other.

In the featured video, Chang, together with the all-Cebuano cast of Monsters The Musical, is seen in the recording studio singing Cebuano music luminary Cattski Espina's song "Rock N' Roll," one of the 25 featured musical numbers in the show.

Record producer and founder of independent record label 22 Tango Records, Espina has five albums in her body of work - mostly featuring songs with alternative rock-influenced sound - and numerous albums as a record producer.

Monsters The Musical puts a new spin to Espina's well-loved originals. "It will be completely new and something that hasn't been done in Cebu before," Espina said in a statement. "It's an experience I cannot wait to see."

In that one moment in the show, "Bea takes Elle to the House of Monsters, home of artists and misfits in Cebu, to show her a part of her world," Gitamondoc said about "Rock N' Roll. "The House of Monsters is a fictional place, inspired by The Outpost, a bar in Cebu where Cattski and I used to hang out."

Monsters The Musical also has in the cast Les Paul Pineda (Dex), Andrew Diamante (Jake), Marlon Tansengco (Dex), Von Saw (Jake), Joel Gallur (Ensemble), Ivy Gallur (Ensemble), Jaggy Gomez (Ensemble, also the choreographer of the show), and Yon Maningo (Ensemble).

The show is rated P-13 for strong language, adult content, and mild depiction of sex and violence.

BUY TICKETS TO MONSTERS THE MUSICAL (Starts at P350 only). It plays the SM Seaside Centerstage on 16-17 November 2019, with matinee (2 p.m.) and gala (8 p.m.) performances.

Photo/Video: MDF Productions





