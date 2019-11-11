Photo Coverage: CATS Opens Four-Week Limited Engagement in Manila, Now Thru 1 Dec.

Joanna Ampil stars as Grizabella

in Cats at The Theatre at Solaire.

Manila, Philippines - Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical Cats, which is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and presented in Manila by GMG Productions and David Ian Productions, has opened its limited four-week run (until 1 December 2019 only) at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City.

As expected, the show is quickly becoming one of the hottest tickets in town before the holidays.

"Cats is only here until the first of December. There will be no more tickets to be on sale. So, if you want to see it, please book early. Don't be somebody like in the second of December says, 'I wished I could have seen Cats,' because it may not be back here for a very long time," said Carlos Candal of GMG Theatrical Productions prior to showing some excerpts ("Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats," "The Rum Tum Tugger," and "Memory") before the media.

Three-time Tony Award nominee David Ian, who shared the stage with Candal, recalled, "This is very much the production that we produced at the London Palladium in 2015-2016 when we brought it back to London for two very successful seasons. We did tour the United Kingdom following that, and after that, we toured it around the world.

"It is largely a British cast but with one very notable exception, and that is we are privileged to have Joanna Ampil - the Philippines' own Joanna Ampil - playing the starring role of Grizabella."

Cats premiered on Broadway in 1982, where it ran for 7,485 performances in 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company.

Also, originally directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, this revival production of Cats features the makeup design by John Napier and Karen Dawson; set design by John Napier and Alan Walker; orchestrations by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Cullen; musical direction by Mathieu Serradell; sound design by Greg Pink, and lighting design by David Hershey and Howard Eaton, along with Chrissie Cartwright, associate choreographer and director to Gillian Lynne and Trevor Nunn, and Bill Deamer, "Gumbie Cat" tap choreographer.

Besides Joanna Ampil, also in the cast are Nicholas Pound (Old Deuteronomy), Harry Francis (Quazo/Mistoffelees), Luke Fraser Yates (Munkustrap), George Hinson (Rum Tum Tugger), Joe Henry (Mungojerrie), Gavin Eden (Skimbleshanks), Kirsty Ingram (Rumpelteazer), Elizabeth Futter (Jellylorum), Sally Frith (Bombalurina), Erica-Jayne Alden (Demeter), Amy Whittle (Jennyanydots), Ellie Young (Victoria/White Cat), Holly Willock (Jemima), Danielle Cato (Cassandra), Gabrielle Cocca (Tantomile), Cian Hughes (Carbucketty), Rhys Batten (Coricopat), Thomas Inge (Macavity/Admetus), Mukeni Nel (Bill Bailey), Lloyd Davies (Alonzo), Andrew Keelan (Bustopher Jones/Asparagus), Abigail Dever (Swing), Alexandra Wright (Swing), Elly Shaw (Swing), Liam Buckland (Swing), Lee Nicholson (Swing), Brian O'Muiri (Swing), and Barry Haywood (Walking cover).

Read our interview with Joanna Ampil.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Cats runs at The Theatre at Solaire now through 1 December 2019.

George Hinson

David Ian

Carlos Candal

Joanna Ampil

Joanna Ampil

Joanna Ampil

