PHOTOS: First Look at Promo Shots for BlueREP's NEXT TO NORMAL

The cast of BlueREP's Next to Normal

Manila, Philippines - To cap off its 28th season, Ateneo Blue Repertory (BlueREP) proudly presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal. The show plays at the Gonzaga Fine Arts Theatre, Ateneo De Manila University, from 6-22 March 2020, at 8 p.m. on all dates except Sundays, with additional 3 p.m. shows on weekends.

Featuring the book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next To Normal tackles sensitive themes such as mental health, drug abuse, and ethics in modern psychiatry. In Next To Normal, the Goodmans seem to be perfect. Dad's an architect. In the morning, mom rushes to pack lunch and pour the cereal. Their daughter and son are smart. Yet, their lives are anything but normal because Diana, the mother and wife, has been battling bipolar disorder for years.

Missy Maramara and Darrel Uy are co-directing the production. Their creative team includes Ejay Yatco, musical director; Franco Ramos, choreographer; Miyo Sta. Maria, lighting designer; Cholo Ledesma, sound designer; Tata Tuviera, production designer, and Bea Jose, creative coordinator.

The cast has Cris Villonco as Diana Goodman and Jef Flores as Dan Goodman. Tim Pavino and Adrian Lindayag alternate as Gabe Goodman; Nikki Bengzon and Jam Binay alternate as Natalie Goodman; Davy Narciso and Carlos De Guzman alternate as Henry, and Jobim Javier and Jason Tan Liwag alternate as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Next to Normal is presented through Music Theatre International.

Photos: Paw Castillo

Nikki Bengzon, Cris Villonco, Adrian Lindayag, Jef Flores

Tim Pavino, Jam Binay, Jef Flores, Cris Villonco

Jef Flores, Cris Villonco

Jef Flores, Cris Villonco

Tim Pavino, Jam Binay, Jef Flores, Cris Villonco





