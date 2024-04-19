PHOTOS: First Look at 9 Works Theatrical's Restaging of RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--To celebrate its 15th anniversary, 9 Works Theatrical brings back “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical. This restaging promises a unique theatrical experience, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved classic and placing HIV/AIDS front and center.

“Rent” opens its first weekend at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, and will run until the first week of June 2024.

"Rent" is not just a gritty rock musical adaptation of Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.” It's a powerful reflection of the human spirit. Set in the early '90s, a time when cases of drug abuse and HIV/AIDS were on the rise, it follows a year in the life of a group of starving artists and musicians in New York City’s East Village. Its themes of love, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams are as relevant today as they were then.

The musical, which received four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, features Jonathan Larson’s book, music, and lyrics; Tim Weil's original concept and additional lyrics; Lynn Thomson's dramaturgy; and Steve Skinner's musical arrangements.

Additionally, this local production features stage direction by Robbie Guevara, musical direction by Daniel Bartolome, scenography by Mio Infante, choreography by PJ Rebullida, lighting design by Shakira Villa-Symes, video design by Joee Mejias, sound design by Bam Tiongson, and technical direction by Dong Calingacion.

Its cast includes Anthony Rosaldo (Roger Davis), Reb Atadero (Mark Cohen), Ian Pangilinan (Mark Cohen), Thea Astley (Mimi Marquez), Molly Langley (Mimi Marquez), Garrett Bolden (Tom Collins), Lance Reblando (Angel Dummot Schunard), Adrian Lindayag (Angel Dummot Schunard), Markki Stroem (Benjamin Coffin III, Tom Collins), Guji Lorenzana (Mr. Jefferson, Benjamin Coffin III), Justine Pena (Maureen Johnson), Jasmine Fitzgerald (Maureen Johnson), Mica Fajardo (Joanne Jefferson), and Fay Castro (Joanne Jefferson).

Jordan Andrews, Chesko Rodriguez, Vyen Villanueva, Abi Sulit, Paul Valdez, Misha Fabian, and Kai Banson will join them.

“Rent” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Photos: Erickson Dela Cruz

Anthony Rosaldo

Anthony Rosaldo, Reb Atadero

Anthony Rosaldo, Garrett Bolden, Reb Atadero, and Company

Anthony Rosaldo, Thea Astley

Thea Astley, Anthony Rosaldo

Garrett Bolden, Lance Reblando

Garrett Bolden, Lance Reblando

The Company

Guji Lorenzana, Fay Castro, Abi Sulit

Fay Castro, Jasmine Fitzgerald

Jasmine Fitzgerald, Fay Castro