Mark Bautista Joins the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT; Show Opens 13 Mar. 2020

Manila, Philippines - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce that pop singer and musical theatre performer Mark Bautista (The Full Monty, Here Lies Love) will join the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical The Band's Visit, which opens in Manila in March 2020. This production marks its Asian premiere.

Bautista is set to take on the role of Haled, a charismatic musician with a fascination for the music of jazz artist Chet Baker. It is the role that won Ari'el Stachel a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He joins previously announced lead star Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

The Band's Visit opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, it tells the story of an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play in a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, the band players' lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The musical features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.

Bobby Garcia, who will be directing The Band's Visit says, "I am so happy to have Mark back on the Atlantis stage. He made his English language musical theater debut with us almost seven years ago and has been on a roll ever since. He was everything you could want in a Haled and I can't wait to begin work on this tender musical that is so full of humanity. We are lucky to have him join the cast."

The Band's Visit will launch Atlantis Theatrical's 2020 season, dubbed as "Atlantis Twenty Twenty." The season will also feature an all-new revival of the award-winning family musical Oliver!, which is presented through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. and Music Theatre International, and On Your Feet!, which is presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The Band's Visit runs from 13-29 March 2020 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Showbuying and fundraising opportunities are available now. Email shows@atlantistheatrical.com or contact 63917 8381534 for more details.





