Manila Metropolitan Theater Set to Reopen in April

Manila Metropolitan Theater, located at Padre Burgos Ave cor. Arroceros St. in Manila, is set to reopen in time for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27th, Theater Fans Manila reports.

The theater has gone through several periods of closures and restorations since its opening in 1931.

Most recently, in 2015, the NCCA called for volunteers to help clean up the complex. Five years after the efforts, the theater will open its doors once again.

Take a look inside the theater below!

