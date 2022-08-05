Maiba 18 Productions is Now Presenting DOC ANNA...LET'S KILL THIS LAB

Maiba 18 Productions is a production house founded and led by the students of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Theater Arts Batch 118. The company began with a small vision to bring together and collaborate with young, like-minded artists but soon expanded with the hope of using their platform to empower marginalized communities by staging productions from the diverse perspectives of the youth.

Doc Anna...Let's Kill This Lab is a play written by acclaimed playwright, Dr. Layeta Bucoy, for her dissertation on nanotechnology and relating it to human action. Inspired by a study on the use of nanotechnology to address water contamination, this play examines and reveals the motives that drive human behavior.

The play itself is about the citizens of a small town that is being attacked by a severe cancer. Tito and Vicky continue to campaign amidst the number of deaths in their community, but as the death toll rises it becomes clear that a solution must be found to defeat this great evil that threatens them all. They turn to Doc Anna, a scientist who specializes in nanotechnology, to find the cause and a cure but a different type of cancer has taken hold of the running candidates as their political agendas get in the way.