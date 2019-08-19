Kids Acts Philippines Stages SLEEPING BEAUTY; Show Premieres Sat., Aug. 24

Manila, Philippines--Kids Acts Philippines (KAPI) opens its 17th theatrical season with a musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale SLEEPING BEAUTY.

Luigi Nacario, lyricist, and Eugene Belbis, composer, are collaborating on this project whose highlights include scenes from the 1697 manuscript of "Sleeping Beauty" by French author Charles Perrault.

In SLEEPING BEAUTY, the audience will be transported to the magical world of fairies through colorful sets and costumes--the standard in children's musical theater, and catchy songs and music composed by Belbis, with lyrics by Nacario.

Further, the audience will discover that it's not only three (referring to Disney's 1959 animated film adaptation) but seven gifts of imaginable perfections are bestowed upon the little princess, Esperanza (Princess Aurora in the Disney film), by the good fairies.

Interestingly, this version of the beloved fairy tale will also present another angle on how Esperanza pricks her finger on a spindle and falls into a deep slumber.

"This adaptation centers on the tale of hope, love, and fulfillment," according to KAPI.

Its cast features Mirriam Reyes as Sleeping Beauty or Princess Esperanza; Jared Balling and Benj Espina as Prince Charlie; Zeus Kristianne Bunyi and Terence Guillermo as King Louis, and Vanessa Abdon and Ces Dela Cruz-Guevara as Queen Esmeralda.

The Seven Good Fairies are Monica Tulio and Jewel Yu as Mistress Vida; Micol Delloro and Charm Babelonio as Mistress Hermosura; Nicki Roque and Michelle Castro as Mistress Generosa; Molly Geniblazo and Yvonne Lomibao as Mistress Graciana; Emai Bansil and Nina Guiang as Mistress Bailarina; Anya Almirante and Ella Gonzalez as Mistress Muscana; Kaela Esmeralda and Chelsea Sangco as Mistress Catarina, and Meg Jacinto and Angel Yu as Mistress Tristeza.

Rounding out the cast are Joed Caseres, Welcy Calderon, Ivien Jacosalem, and Denise Arteta as Little Esperenza; Allen Orolfo, Andrei Delloro, and John Leo Dumandan as Royal Messenger; Jay Garcia and Nathan Flores as the Gnome and Royal Priest; Ivan Jacosalem as understudy for Prince Charlie, and Princess Manaloto as understudy for Queen Esmeralda.

Nacario is also the show's director, choreographer, and costume designer, while Belbis is also the show's orchestrator. Joven Estremera is poster and set designer; Kristian Chua, lighting designer; Image Corner Photostudio, photographer; Marian Alix, production manager, and Meldrig Costuna, production manager.

KAPI's take on SLEEPING BEAUTY premieres this Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Fleur de Lis Auditorium, Saint Paul University Manila (680 Pedro Gil Street, Malate, Manila) with a matinee at 3 p.m. and gala at 6 p.m.

Buy tickets (P1,000) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Kids Acts Philippines





