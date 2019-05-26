Ima Castro, Andrew Fernando To Join the Cast of Atlantis Theatrical's SWEENEY TODD

Manila, Philippines--Multi-awarded recording artist and musical theater performer Ima Castro and internationally-renowned baritone Andrew Fernando will join the cast of Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group's SWEENEY TODD, starring Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan.

Ima, who played Kim in the UK tour of MISS SAIGON, will be playing the Beggar Woman in the Stephen Sondheim/Hugh Wheeler musical thriller. Dubbed by MISS SAIGON composer Claude-Michel Schonberg as the "miracle from Manila," Ima won Best Interpreter at the 1996 Asia Song Festival and has appeared in numerous musicals such as IN THE HEIGHTS, NINE, AIDA, GHOST, TARZAN, and D.O.M. She has also recorded duets with Enrique Iglesias and David Pomeranz and performed with Russell Watson in his concerts in Manila and Japan.

Ima says of joining the SWEENEY TODD company, "The music of Sondheim is brilliant and complicated as it is but it seems even more complicated in this particular show so it will be a bit daunting for me but I love the challenge. I'm excited as well to once again work with Ms. Lea Salonga. It has been 19 years since we did MISS SAIGON together at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). Lastly, it has been a while since my last Atlantis show and how I've missed Director Bobby Garcia and his team and the way they put together a show! I'm looking forward to it so much."

Andrew will be playing Judge Turpin. He has performed as principal artist with Opera Pacific, San Francisco Opera Merola, Eugene Opera, Opera San Jose, New York City Opera, Chicago Opera Theater, First Act Opera of England, LA Opera/Hong Kong Arts Festival, Walt Disney Hall, Virginia Arts Festival, Singapore Lyric Opera, Duluth Festival Opera and CCP to name a few. He is also a baritone soloist of the International Bamboo Organ Festival, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, Syrinx Orchestra of France, Macau Sinfonietta, Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, Aula Simfonia Jakarta, and Palm Desert Symphony, among others. Most notable are his roles as Marcelo in La Boheme, Falke in Die Fledermaus, Germont in La Traviata, Professor Bhaer in Little Women, Sharpless in Madama Butterfly, Doctor Bartolo in Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Powhatan in Pocahontas, and the title role of Rigoletto. The Los Angeles Times hailed him as "The singer to watch"; Musical America called him "A major presence," and The New York Times mentioned him as "One of the strongest soloists in the cast." He has shared the stage with Placido Domingo, Maria Ewing, Federica Von Stade, Helen Donath, and Vinson Cole to name a few.

Andrew says, "I'm very excited to be part of Atlantis Theatrical's production of SWEENEY TODD. Working on one of the greatest masterpieces in the musical theater repertoire and with an awesome company and cast is a beautiful opportunity. I'm excited to tell a beloved story through the amazing music of the genius Stephen Sondheim!"

Sondheim/Wheeler's musical masterpiece SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. It's a tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat, which has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards. 2019 also marks the 40th anniversary of the musical, having first opened on Broadway in 1979.

SWEENEY TODD will be directed by Bobby Garcia and marks Atlantis' final offering for its 20th-anniversary season. It opens at the Theatre at Solaire in October.

For show buying and fundraising opportunities, contact Atlantis at info@atlantistheatrical.com or at 09178381534.





