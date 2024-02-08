ILYSM… A VALENTINE HARANA CONCERT Comes to Smart Araneta Coliseum For Valentine's Day

The performance is on February 13 at 8pm.
This coming February 13, 2024, a day before Valentine's Day, let Adie, Rob Deniel, MRLD, Rhodessa, Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery serenade you!
The Valentine's Harana Concert -- ILYSM brings a love-filled concert to Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The performance starts at 8pm.
SVIP 4,200 Php
VIP 3,400 Php
PATRON 2,600 Php
LOWER BOX 1,400 Php
UPPER BOX 800 Php
GEN.AD 400 Php
