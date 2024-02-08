ILYSM… A VALENTINE HARANA CONCERT Comes to Smart Araneta Coliseum For Valentine's Day

The performance is on February 13 at 8pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons

This coming February 13, 2024, a day before Valentine's Day, let Adie, Rob Deniel, MRLD, Rhodessa, Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery serenade you!

The Valentine's Harana Concert -- ILYSM brings a love-filled concert to  Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The performance starts at 8pm. 

Ticket Prices

SVIP 4,200 Php

VIP 3,400 Php

PATRON 2,600 Php

LOWER BOX 1,400 Php

UPPER BOX 800 Php

GEN.AD 400 Php




