I WILL: THE MUSICAL Holds Gala Premiere at Manila Metropolitan Theater, Oct. 14

The production is currently looking for female ensemble actors via an email audition.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--Exactly a year after its online premiere, "I Will: The Musical," inspired by the real-life stories of well-known Drs. Willie and Liza Ong, will grace the stage, this time before a live audience. The bio-musical, which aims to inspire the youth to reach their dreams, is set to hold a gala premiere at the newly-reopened Manila Metropolitan Theater on October 14, which also kicks off a school tour in October until November.

The musical's original leads, Gerald Santos, who plays Dr. Willie, Paulina Yeung, who plays Dr. Liza, and Ima Castro, who plays Dr. Willie's mother, are set to reprise their performances, along with some of the original ensemble players.

The production is completing its female ensemble cast, 18-27 years old with strong singing voices, via an email audition. Aspirants may send their recorded video audition, singing any song in English, and CV to prinstarmusic@yahoo.com on or before August 12, 2022.

The musical features the music, lyrics, and direction by Rommel Ramilo, whose Prinstar Music Philippines and Mr. Santos are producing the gala premiere and school tour.

"Drs. Willie and Liza Ong were quite brave to share their personal stories, warts and all...The show does deliver its idealistic message that anyone can recover from their past, pick themselves up, and be the best they can be," wrote Dr. Fred Hawson in his review for ABS-CBN.com.

Musical numbers from the show include "Chaos," "Find Your Purpose," "I Want to Go Home," "Finally," "Our Father's Love," and the title song, "I Will."




