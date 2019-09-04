HAMILTON's Karla Puno Garcia to Hold Dance Workshop in Makati City, Sept. 13

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Manila, Philippines--Broadway's HAMILTON Co-Dance Captain Karla Puno Garcia will hold a dance workshop on Friday, September 13, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. at Steps Dance Studio (8465 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City).

To register, call 63956 432 8993.

Karla, a Filipino-American and one of the top choreographers in the United States, is known for her unique, stylistic, and progressive production of movements.

Originally from Oxon Hill, Maryland, Karla danced competitively for 15 years under the tutelage of Fran Peters, the artistic director of Fran's Studio of Dance in Oxon Hill. At age 12, Karla made her professional dance debut at Kennedy Center's production of "Brothers of the Knight," starring Debbie Allen and James Ingram.

On scholarship, Karla attended New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, completing a BFA in dance and a minor in journalism. At NYU, she performed works by Kyle Abraham, Dwight Rhodes, and Bridget Moore. At age 20, she made her Broadway debut in "Hot Feet," a dance musical directed by Maurice Hines. She went on to perform in the National Tours of "Wicked" and "Addams Family" and the Broadway revivals of "West Side Story" and "Gigi."

Her other credits include FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 5, "Smash," "Bad Boys of Dance," "Anna Nicole" Opera, and PBS's "Sinatra Live at Lincoln Center.

In 2011, UniPro Magazine named her "Top 30 Under 30."

Photo: KarlaGarciaDance.com





