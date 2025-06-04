DELIA D. Announces Additional Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Newport World Resorts’ (NWR) latest original Filipino musical, “Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs by Jonathan Manalo,” adds performance dates: June 14, at 8 p.m., June 15, at 3 p.m., and June 28, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (special encore shows).

Since its opening on April 25, the show has garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike, noting its “all-star cast and creative team, iconic songs of hitmaker Jonathan Manalo, and a story that celebrates dreams, friendship, and family.”

BroadwayWorld cited director Dexter Santos’ impressive feat: “[the musical] delivered the daring and dazzling dream of a drag queen, Just Delia (Phi Palmos), whom TV stalwarts have renamed Delia D. in the course of the two-act show.”

Supporting Palmos are Shaira Opsimar, Floyd Tena, John Lapus, Joann Yap Co., Tex Ordonez-De Leon, Joshua Cabiladas, Rapah Manalo, Omar Uddin, and Chaye Mogg.

On the other hand, Mimi Marquez, Miah Canton, Alfritz Blanche, and Natasha Cabrera play featured roles.

Similar to NWR’s recent musical, “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical,” this production also showcases a large ensemble, covers, and swings that include Mikaela Regis, Liway Perez, Cara Barredo, Cheska Quimno, Mica Fajardo, Jannah Baniasia, Meg Ruiz, Cydel Gabutero, Julia Santiago, Abi Sulit, Francis Gatmaytan, Ralph Oliva, Rofe Villarino, Denzel Zara, Ian Hermogenes, Sebastian Katigbak, Franco Ramos, Chesko Rodriguez, Aira Igarta, Almond Bolante, Khalil Tambio, Jules Dela Paz, Janina Mendoza, John Paul Basco, Ring Antonio, and Stephen Vinas.

Also on the creative team are Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, associate director; Michael Williams, assistant director; Dolly Dulu, scriptwriter; Rody Vera, dramaturg; Vince Lim, musical director and arranger; Justin Stasiw, sound designer; Arvy Dimaculangan, sound effects designer; John Batalla, lighting designer; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; Lawyn Cruz, scenic designer; Mitoy Sta. Ana, Costume Designer; GA Fallarme, video designer; Joyce Garcia, associate video designer; and Marlon Rivera, makeup and hair designer.

Additionally, Toff Legaspi is the technical director, Maribel Garcia is the company manager, and Christian Parado is the stage manager.

This is NWR’s Full House Theater Company’s 11th theatrical offering, which included “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Bituing Walang Ningning,” and “The Sound of Music.”

Tickets range from P1,000 to P3,500.

Photo: Newport World Resorts

