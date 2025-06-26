COME FROM AWAY’s Carla Guevara Laforteza Shares Her 9/11 Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—For Carla Guevara Laforteza, starring in the Manila premiere of “Come from Away” isn't just another role; it's a poignant reliving of a personal experience. The production brings Carla back to her own harrowing September 11, 2001, in New York City.

“Come From Away” was based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander, Canada, during the week following the terrorist attacks, where two planes hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. The characters in the musical are based on actual Gander residents and stranded travelers they housed and fed.

In “Come from Away,” Carla showcases her versatility, taking on multiple roles. Most prominently, she portrays Hannah O'Rourke, a New Yorker whose son is a firefighter. Beyond Hannah, she embodies six other distinct characters, including a Gander resident, a bewildered passenger, and various airline personnel.

Carla elaborates on her primary character: “I mainly play the role of Hannah. She was returning to the United States from her vacation and was diverted to Gander on one of the flights. Her story revolves around her worry and frustration about being unable to reach or find out any information about her son.

A Mother’s Worry

As a mother [and wife], she resonates with the role in many ways.

"For one, I worry a lot about my children, their whereabouts, health, well-being, etc.,” she said.

“I, too, experienced what Hannah went through not being able to contact her son or get information about him after the attacks.

“In my case, it was my husband whom I could not contact or get information about his whereabouts.

“All I knew was that at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, he left our apartment in Flushing, Queens, for work. He was a food delivery guy for this café, La Boulanger, in Manhattan. Then, when he didn’t come home at his normal time of 4 p.m. I started to panic.

“He was on his way that morning to the World Trade Center to make deliveries, but because the delivery truck driver was late, they too were running late but were already near Tribeca [Lower Manhattan] when the planes crashed into the towers.

“Had the deliveries been done on time, my husband would have [definitely] been one of the people stuck in the towers. He eventually made it home around 8 p.m., having had to walk from Tribeca to Queens due to the complete shutdown of public transportation.

COME FROM AWAY Company

“My eldest son, Basil, was born on September 1, 2001, just 10 days before the tragedy. So, having to care for my beautiful newborn kept me busy. There was also fear and worry, not knowing what would happen in the next couple of days or weeks after the attacks.

“Basil was my family’s ray of sunshine and source of happiness during those times.”

The extraordinary generosity of Gander’s residents, which highlights the power of kindness and unity in times of crisis, moved her.

She added, "The musical is critically acclaimed for its heartfelt storytelling, powerful music, and portrayal of the human spirit during a crisis. It's a show you should see right now for the benefit of your spirit.

"It's a musical that will feed your soul as it is a celebration of the best of humankind and an uplifting piece of art for our times."

Beyond the universal messages, Carla finds a deeply personal resonance in the production: “It’s a beautiful story to share with everyone, not to mention I was actually in N.Y. when 9/11 happened, so I have a lot of first-hand emotional experiences and feelings about the situation as it was happening back then.”

An Artist’s Reflections

As an artist, there are things she constantly reminds herself of.

She told her past self, "Thank you for believing in yourself and loving what you do. Thank you for being so passionate and consistent. All your hard work will pay off, and you will be pleased.”

And for her present self, "You are doing a fantastic job! Keep it up! Offer everything you do for His greater glory. Keep yourself healthy, happy, and in tip-top shape. Save so that when you decide to retire, you can fully enjoy your life and do everything you want to make you and your family happy."

Photos: GMG Productions

