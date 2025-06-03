BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY Comes to Power Mac Center Blackbox Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bawat Bonggang Bagay, a Filipino translation of Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe’s EVERY BRILLIANT THING, is coming to Power Mac Center Blackbox Theater.

The show is starring Jon Santos, directed by Jenny Jamora, and translated by Guelan Luarca.

1. Ice cream 2. Water fights 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV. These are just a few items on a list of things worth living for, compiled by a young girl trying to ease her mother’s depression at the start of this charming and miraculous new play. Through adulthood, and as the list grows, she learns the deep significance the list has on her own life—as she goes to college, falls in love, and builds a home. A tribute to the irrepressible resilience inside all of us and the capacity to find delight in the everyday, BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY (EVERY BRILLIANT THING) is a hilarious and moving new play about mental health that enlists members of the audience to help tell its story.

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY runs for approximately 80 minutes, without intermission.

