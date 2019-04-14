Audie Gemora, Teroy Guzman Star in THE DRESSER, May 3-26

(L-R) Audie Gemora, Teroy Guzman, Loy Arcenas

Manila, Philippines--Repertory Philippines (REP) presents the 1981 Broadway play "The Dresser," written by Ronald Harwood, at the Onstage Theatre in Makati City from May 3 to 26, 2019. Directed by Loy Arcenas, his REP debut, "The Dresser" stars theater veterans Audie Gemora and Teroy Guzman.

"The Dresser" explores the relationship between an aging Shakespearean actor, named "Sir," and his theatrical dresser, Norman. It takes place during a wartime production of "King Lear," where Sir arrives on set in a delusional state, while Norman does all he can to ensure that the show goes on, much to the disapproval of the company, who have had enough of Sir's erratic behavior.

As the theatre fills up and an air-raid commences, Sir steps onstage as Lear while the company crosses their fingers. Meanwhile, Norman and the other characters question whether their dedication to the theater--and even the people they love--is worth the hardship and heartbreak.

Joining the cast are Missy Maramara as Her Ladyship, Tami Monsod as Madge, Justine Narciso as Irene, Jaime del Mundo as Geoffrey, and Jeremy Domingo as Oxenby.

Get tickets (P1,200-P1,500) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Repertory Philippines





