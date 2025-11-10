Yannick Nézet-Séguin And The Philadelphia Orchestra Welcome James Vaughen As Principal Trumpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced the appointment of James Vaughen as Principal Trumpet (Marguerite and Gerry Lenfest Chair). Vaughen will officially assume the role in 2026, at a date to be determined.

“James is an exceptional musician with a beautiful sound who will be a natural fit with The Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “Having studied with former Principal Trumpet David Bilger at Curtis, James knows the Philadelphia Sound, not just in theory but in spirit, which is reflected in his own playing. I am thrilled to welcome him to our Orchestra family and can't wait to experience the impact of his artistry for years to come.”

“The Philadelphia Orchestra continues to attract the best musicians in the world,” said President and CEO Ryan Fleur. “I look forward to witnessing James’s immense musical contributions.”

Vaughen joins the Philadelphians from the Minnesota Orchestra, where he currently serves as Principal Trumpet. A graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, he has appeared as a soloist with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra, toured internationally with the Canadian Brass, and performed with the London Symphony Orchestra. He was awarded First Prize and the Audience Award at the 2023 Aeolus International Competition for Wind Instruments.

Earlier in his career, Vaughen held positions as Assistant Principal Trumpet with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, a one-year Principal appointment with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and Assistant Principal Trumpet with the Chicago Grant Park Music Festival Orchestra.

Recognized as one of today’s most accomplished young brass soloists, Vaughen has earned numerous international accolades, including First Prize in all three divisions of the 2021 International Trumpet Guild Ryan Anthony Memorial Competition, First Prize in the 2020 Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition, and Special Jury Prize at the 2022 Maurice André International Trumpet Competition.

Vaughen performed across four continents with Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra (2015–17) and returned for its All-Star Carnegie Hall concerts in March 2024 and October 2025. He has also been a Tanglewood Music Center Fellow (2020–21) and a member of the Pacific Music Festival Academy (2018), performing as guest principal with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Florida Orchestra, and Grand Rapids Symphony.

For more information, visit www.philorch.org.