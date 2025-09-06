 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

World Premiere TRAPS is Coming to Cannonball Festival

The show will take place on September 24 at 5:30pm.

By: Sep. 06, 2025
World Premiere TRAPS is Coming to Cannonball Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Xora Odelle re-mounts an updated version of the intimate and gripping “Of Mice and Women” for the Cannonball stage, bringing new life and difficult social questions to larger audiences this Fringe.

How does abuse weave its way into our lives and how do we do the delicate work of undoing it? Xora Odelle, a survivor of abuse and a controversially mindful storyteller, sharpens her focus on abusive relationships in TRAPS, a reckoning of harms done in past relationships, during the 2025 Cannonball Festival on September 24th at 5:30 PM, September 25th at 9:30 PM, and September 28th at 6:30 PM at the Asian Arts Initiative Storefront with $25 standard and pay-what-you-can ticket options ($5-50) available now at fringearts.com. This show is recommended for audience members ages 18+ as it contains violence and sexual situations. Further content questions can be directed to xoraodelle@gmail.com.

“It’s about… two people who are really trying to love each other,” says Odelle. She explains, “I want the audience to think of ways their own relationships might fit into these abusive dynamics so that we can demystify what abuse looks like and rid it of the pity that most people offer.” The artist explains that “…the desire to force stability when it is not there, especially during times where control of our own lives feels sparse” makes this play so vital to our current moment.

The playful and tragic show about a couple trying to survive the world and each others’ love uses futurism, vivid characters, and dialogue ripped right from the artist’s life to uncover what is at the core of our need for a perfect victim and villain.

ABOUT XORA ODELLE

Xora Odelle is a director, performer, and writer who is a strong believer in the power of stories to inspire change and reflection in ourselves and in the world. She has an intense curiosity in the magic of the mundane and the mundanity of magic. She strives to connect the extremes of the human experience to uncover what is at our core.




Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
35 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
78 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos