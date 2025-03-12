We Dance' Studio: A Milestone in the Journey of Anton and Polina Skaskiv

Written by: Tom White

In a world where artistic expression knows no bounds, Anton and Polina Skaskiv are redefining the landscape of ballroom dance in America. With deep roots in Ukraine's rich dance heritage, this outstanding couple has transformed their competitive drive into a passion for teaching and community involvement, creating waves of change in the cultural fabric of the United States.

Anton and Polina's journey began in the dance halls of Ukraine, where they quickly rose through the ranks in the world of competitive ballroom dance. With an impressive list of accomplishments, including one of top couples at the WDC World Championship and victories at prestigious competitions such as the Dutch Open, they embody dedication, artistry, and perfection. However, their ambitions extend far beyond personal success. Their path reflects the fusion of tradition and innovation.

We asked Anton to share his creative journey, dance philosophy, and the opening of the “We Dance” studio, which has become a hub in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

“For us, dance is a language,” says Anton. “It tells stories, connects hearts, and breaks down barriers.” This belief inspires them to foster a love for dance among beginners, allowing them to find their own voice on the dance floor. A key element of Anton and Polina's teaching is their unique method — the “Skaskiv Method”, which blends top-level technique with the art of self expression and emotional involvement. This approach has become so popular in the professional community that many instructors have adopted elements of it directly from Anton in their own practices.

What is the "Skaskiv Method"?

The “Skaskiv Method” is a comprehensive approach to dance training that incorporates various aspects of a dancer's development, focusing on all around growth. The method goes beyond mastering ballroom techniques and integrates other dance styles and physical exercises to improve coordination, strength, and endurance. Key components of the “Skaskiv Method” include: • Incorporating other dance styles to develop coordination and flexibility, helping dancers become more expressive and technically proficient.

- Incorporating other dance styles to develop coordination and flexibility, helping dancers become more expressive and technically proficient.

- Choreographic training that fosters a creative approach to dance compositions and enhances understanding of musical structures. • Stretching to increase range of motion and prevent injuries. • Mastering basic elements — fundamental steps and movements that serve as the foundation for more complex figures.

- Rhythmic training to improve timing and precision.

- Developing explosive strength and cardio endurance through exercises that enhance physical stamina, essential for dynamic dance performances.

- Acting skills to help dancers express emotions and create a compelling narrative through dance, making performances more alive and engaging.

- Contact improvisation to improve partner interaction and sensitivity, promoting better understanding and harmony in movement. • Using additional props to develop movement mechanics and improve technical execution.

"We Dance" Studio: Creativity that Unites

In 2022, the Skaskivs made a bold move by relocating to the United States with the goal of sharing their knowledge and passion for dance with a broader audience.

In June 2024, the opening of the WE DANCE studio in Newtown, Pennsylvania marked a new chapter in Anton and Polina's lives. They created a vibrant space in their studio where creativity and artistry flourish. Their innovative training program blends traditional ballroom techniques with modern artistic expression, allowing students to develop their unique styles while simultaneously honing their technical skills.

In their classes, students not only learn complex ballroom steps but also engage in storytelling through movement. “We encourage our students to emotionally connect with their performances,” Anton explains. “Dance should resonate in the hearts of the audience and convey powerful narratives.” This approach, which is a core part of the “Skaskiv Method”, has fostered a community of dancers who are as passionate about artistic storytelling as they are about refining their technique.

Philanthropy and Inclusivity: Dance as a Force for Change

What truly sets the Skaskiv family apart is their unwavering commitment to community service and accessibility. Aware that not everyone has the opportunity to study the arts, they initiated programs that bring the joy of dance to children in need. By conducting free masterclasses and workshops in local schools, they strive to instill confidence and self-expression in children, nurturing the next generation of artists.

Their philanthropic spirit is evident in their regular charity events, combining their passion for dance with social responsibility. “We believe in the transformative power of art,” emphasizes Anton. “Every child deserves the opportunity to develop their creativity.” By using their platform to support various local initiatives, the Skakiv family shows that dance can be a catalyst for change.

In the future, Anton and Polina are excited to expand their influence even further. Their plans include launching a series of online lessons to make dance education accessible to a global audience. “Our goal is to reach those who cannot attend classes in person,” says Anton, emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity. This project aligns with their broader vision of promoting art as an essential component of cultural identity. They envision a world where dance is not just a performance, but a universal language that unites people from all walks of life.

Through their extraordinary journey, Anton and Polina Skaskiv enrich America's cultural heritage, infusing it with the vibrant spirit of Ukrainian dance. Their dedication to teaching, community involvement, and artistic self-expression serves as an inspiring testament to the power of art in transforming lives. Continuing to inspire future generations of dancers, the Skaskiv family reminds us all that dance is not just movement — it is a profound form of expression that connects us all across time.

Photo Credit: We Dance Studio