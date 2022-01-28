Walnut Street Theatre Announces Change To Mainstage Season Lineup

Walnut Street Theatre has announced an update for its current 2021-22 season. The musical Always...Patsy Cline will run from April 12 through May 15, 2022, in place of the originally scheduled production of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The change comes as the co-producing theatre was no longer able to partner on the production.

All subscribers will retain their seats for Always...Patsy Cline, as performance dates and times will be unaffected by the change in title. Single-show ticketholders for On Your Feet! will be contacted by the theatre shortly regarding options for their tickets.

With this change, Walnut Street Theatre's 213th season will continue as follows:

Sherlock Holmes - The Adventure of the Speckled Band: February 22 - March 27, 2022

Always...Patsy Cline: April 12 - May 15, 2022

Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit: May 31 - July 3, 2022

Patsy Cline's soulful voice coming from the radio spoke to Louise Seger like none she had ever heard. On a special trip to see Patsy at a honky-tonk bar in Houston, Louise saw her idol sitting alone and approached her. Out of that chance meeting, an unlikely friendship began. In Always...Patsy Cline the two share their letters, visits, and homespun stories of laughter and heartache that brought together a housewife and a legendary country singer. This down-home, crowd-pleasing musical features 27 of Patsy's unforgettable classics, including "Crazy," "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," "Back In Baby's Arms," and more.

Walnut Street Theatre is continuing to work with guidelines from the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Philadelphia Department of Health to develop the most comprehensive plan to keep patrons, artists, and employees safe.

Guests ages 5 and up will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. Children under 5 and guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 or older must present valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also use a school ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets these requirements. For more information, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org/visit/safety.php.

Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking when seated in Barrymore's Cafe, located in the lower lobby. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.

Barrymore's Cafe is the only area in the theatre where guests can consume food and drink, and guests must be fully vaccinated to do so. Proof of vaccination will be required to be shown again upon entering the cafe.