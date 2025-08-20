WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? To Premiere At Philly Fringe Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cannonball Hub will present WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?, an audience-immersion performance created and performed by Irene Foley-Chort, as part of the Philly Fringe Festival ’25. Performances will take place September 1, 4, and 17 at the Asian Arts Initiative, located at 1219 Vine Street in Philadelphia.

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? begins with a familiar question: one that may have been asked in a condescending tone, or one that we have quietly asked ourselves. The piece explores the idea that what makes us “weird” may in fact be the very passion that lies beneath our heart’s desire. With the audience’s participation, Rose Love—Foley-Chort’s onstage character—pursues her childhood dream, while audience members are invited to examine their own dreams and voices in a collective chorus of joy.

Due to scenes that depict childhood trauma and loss through death, the production may not be suitable for young children.

Irene Foley-Chort, who performs as Rose Love, is a native of Atlantic City who came to Philadelphia by way of Portland, Oregon. Her play Earth School, which explored the afterlife, was produced at Atlantic Cape Community College, and she has appeared in a wide range of roles including children’s theatre. Recent credits include Fearlandia Haunts in Portland, Oregon, and The Murder Mystery Company/American Immersion Theater in Philadelphia. Outside of the theatre, audiences may encounter her performing as Rose at festivals and parks across the city, where she offers aura portraits, vibrational drumming, and singing.

“The character of Rose Love is inspired by my oldest son Mike, who has given me roses in many forms and other unmistakable gifts since he passed away in 2016. Rose’s journey reflects my own in many ways, but it is uniquely hers,” Foley-Chort said. “My commitment is to create and share work that inspires people to look outside the box of conventional thinking to discover a whole new possibility of what it means to be alive, and in the process, joyfully express themselves without fear.”

Ticket Information

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? will run on September 1, 4, and 17 at the Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine Street, Philadelphia. Opening night for press is Monday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, with Pay What You Can options available. Performance times and tickets are available.