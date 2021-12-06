Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Philadelphia: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 20%



PIPPIN

18%

THE DESCENDANTS

15%

Colette Boudreaux -- Shawnee PlayhouseAbigail Garrigan -- Star of the Day

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 26%

Kirsten Almeida - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 24%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 41%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 34%

Midge McClosky - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Colette Boudreaux - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 49%

Midge McClosky - SINGLETON - Shawnee Playhouse 19%

Deb Takes - THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 17%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Kirsten Almeida - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 29%

Grace Metzger - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 18%

Christa Wisneski - THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON - Forge Theatre 9%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Alessandra Fanelli - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Productions 47%

Courtney Katz - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 33%

Max Minkoff - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters, Inc. 20%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Schmoyer - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 36%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - PennPennsylvania Playhouse 29%

Ellen Schmoyer - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 14%



Best Musical

HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 60%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 18%

IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 13%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gabe Kutz - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 15%

Sarah McCarroll - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Maeve Yanes - THE DESCENDANTS - Star of the Day 12%



Best Performer In A Play

Maryjane Baer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 37%

Roy Wilbur - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 25%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - VANISHING TESS - Playcrafters 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Charlotte Myers - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 70%

Laney Levin - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 30%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emily Monaco - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 33%

Hannah Packard - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 23%

Brian Shapella - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 14%



Best Play

THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 52%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 48%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 46%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 20%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 46%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 29%

David Craig - SHREK - SALT 15%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd G. Deen - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 77%

Lucas Campbell Sound Design - PANDEMIC! A RADIO PLAY - Philadelphia Young Playwrights 23%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

DUETS: A VIRTUAL CABARET - A Jaedon Muhl Production 34%

THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions 29%

A HOLIDAY AT HOME - Old Academy Players 24%



Best Streaming Play

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 39%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 19%

110 STORIES - Forge Theatre 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 23%

Connor Roberts - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 17%

Joseph Ambrosia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Witt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 35%

Elizabeth McDonald - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 19%

Allison Fisher - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 17%

