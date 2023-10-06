Video: Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure

Arden Theatre Company will soon release Engage with the Art: A Conversation with Rob McClure.
Join Rob McClure – 2-time Tony Nominee and Philadelphia actor – and Terry Nolen for a pre-recorded conversation as they share stories of meeting Sondheim, directing and performing his work, and their mutual admiration for one of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theatre.
Check out a teaser for the conversation below!
