Video: Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure

Arden Theatre Company will soon release Engage with the Art: A Conversation with Rob McClure.

Join Rob McClure – 2-time Tony Nominee and Philadelphia actor – and Terry Nolen for a pre-recorded conversation as they share stories of meeting Sondheim, directing and performing his work, and their mutual admiration for one of the most important figures in 20th-century musical theatre.

Check out a teaser for the conversation below!






1
Crossroads Comedy Theater to Present Halloween Fun at the Philly Art Museum & More Thi Photo
Crossroads Comedy Theater to Present Halloween Fun at the Philly Art Museum & More This October

Crossroads Comedy Theater brings Halloween fun to the stage with their exciting lineup of shows, including ghostly goings on at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and a 10th anniversary celebration of The Incredible Shrinking Matt & Jacquie. Get ready for fright and laughter with these hilarious performances in Philadelphia this October!

2
Curio Theatre Company to Host Second Annual Halloween Themed Prom Fundraiser for 21 and Up Photo
Curio Theatre Company to Host Second Annual Halloween Themed Prom Fundraiser for 21 and Up

Curio Theatre Company will kick off its season with a Halloween-themed fundraiser, the Second Annual Prom. Join the fun for a spooky night of drinks, food, raffles, and more. Open to ages 21 and up.

3
The Foundry Adds New Class Of First Year Members For 2024/25 Season Photo
The Foundry Adds New Class Of First Year Members For 2024/25 Season

The Foundry, in its third cycle under new leadership at Playpenn, had added a new class of first year members for the 2024/25 season. Learn more about the new members here!

4
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza – Merry Christmas One And All! The special 13-date run will kick off on November 15 in Highland, CA making stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on December 17th at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Find out how to get tickets!

