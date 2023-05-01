Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Brings Free American Revolution Show This May

Performances are on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel.

May. 01, 2023  

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Theater Unspeakable and Let's Make History Productions announce the return of the critically-acclaimed theater show The American Revolution to Valley Forge on May 27 and June 10 outdoors at Washington Memorial Chapel. The show first debuted in the Philadelphia region in 201, and in 2022 Theatre Unpseakable partnered with Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board to bring the show to Montgomery County. The American Revolution provides a family-friendly retelling of the country's founding, combining tongue-in-cheek humor with imaginative physical theater in under 60 minutes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theater Unspeakable back to Valley Forge for another series of incredible performances at the Washington Memorial Chapel," noted Mike Bowman, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board's President and CEO. "The American Revolution show is yet another top-tier entertainment experience that highlights how Montgomery County is the East Coast's premiere destination for arts, culture, and families. We cannot wait to welcome theater lovers of all ages to see this production."

"It is such a treat to be returning to historic Valley Forge this year with an all-Philly cast and crew," added Marc Frost, Theater Unspeakable's Artistic Director. "The show tells a big story of America's founding in a small space, which really opens up people's imaginations. We are honored to get the chance to be a part of this special partnership with Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board."

The show features seven actors skilled in physical comedy and a unique stage production to offer a comprehensive never-before-seen historical experience and the retelling of a big story in a small space. Actors use their bodies and voices and pantomime theatre to recreate the American fight for independence from Lexington to Yorktown, while two feet off the ground on a narrow three by seven-foot stage.

The American Revolution is directed by Frost and features local actors Myriam Bloom, Brooke Shilling, Craig Storrod, Connor Hogan, Frankie Ferrari, and Kiersten M. Adams. In addition to constructing The American Revolution in Philadelphia, Frost consistently dedicates his cast roster to native talent of the area.

The shows, May 27 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and on June 10 at 3:30 p.m. are outdoors, free, and open to the public. Following the June 10 performance, Theatre Unspeakable will host a free hour-long family-friendly theater workshop led by Frost and company at 4:45 p.m. Rain dates are scheduled for May 28 and June 11. For more information on the shows, please see The American Revolution webpage.

For more information on The American Revolution and Theater Unspeakable, visit amrevtheshow.com or theaterunspeakable.com. Join the conversation on social media at @amrevtheshow on Instagram and @AmericanRevolutionTheShow on Facebook.

