VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of BILLY STRITCH SINGS MEL TORME at The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' Virtual Season, TRIBUTES

Later this month, Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme opens The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season, TRIBUTES. New York's celebrated singer-pianist brings the legendary Mel Torme's swing and swagger direct from Birdland nightclub.

Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme runs January 23rd and 30th (7:30pm CT and available till midnight central time each evening).

Mel Torme was one of the greatest American singers. His virtuoso talents ranged from swing to scat to lush ballads. Stritch embodies those gifts along with his own brilliance at the piano. Billy Stritch sings Mel Torme covers many great American standards on which Torme put his personal stamp. Having personally known Torme, Stritch offers wonderful stories about Mel's life and career. Featuring two top New York this show is not to be missed! Streamed to your home. Tickets $25 at www.tributes.givesmart.com

TRIBUTES continues with two more great shows!

February 20 & 27 - Christine Andreas, Piaf No Regrets

March 20 & 27 - Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins sing Frank & Ella