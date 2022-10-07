VIDEO: Watch Highlights From EVITA at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical "Evita" continues through October 30 at the historic venue in New Hope, PA. The Playhouse released a montage of scenes from the production-including portions of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," and "And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)".

The rags to riches story of one of the world's most charismatic and controversial political figures receives a new look, in an exciting, intimate production at Bucks County Playhouse, reimagined for by Director, Will Pomerantz, and Choreographer, Marcos Santana. "Evita" is presented in association with Bay Street Theater

This new, dance-centric production of "Evita!" eschews the traditional setting of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved rock opera and sets it in the basement of an Argentinian tango bar. The concept for the Playhouse production was first seen and produced at Bay Street Theater in August 2018 under the direction of Pomerantz with Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director and Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director.

"Evita" stars Gabriella Enriquez ("Jerome Robbins' Broadway" at Houston's Theater Under the Stars) as Eva Perón, Pablo Torres ("¡Americano!" at New World Stages) as Che, Eric Ulloa (Broadway's "On Your Feet") as Perón, Devin Cortez ("¡Americano!") as Magaldi, and Maria Bilbao (Bay Street Theatre's "Anna in the Tropics") as The Mistress. The "Evita" ensemble includes Michelle Alves ("On Your Feet"), Andrés Acosta (MUNY's "Legally Blonde"), Marissa Barragán (Flat Rock Playhouse's "West Side Story"), Zach Bravo ("Cats" National Tour), Edgar Cavazos (NY City Center's "Evita"), Jimena Flores Sanchez (North Coast Theatre Festival's "Footloose"), Edlyn González, Juan Guillen ("Mamma Mia!" National Tour), Edgar Lopez ("¡Americano!"), Amanda Rivera-Torres (Zach Theatre Austin's "The Sound of Music"), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Madeline Serrano and Sophia Viscuse.

Directed by Pomerantz with choreography by Santana, "Evita" features scenic design by 3-time Tony-nominee Anna Louizos ("High Fidelity," "In the Heights," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"). Michael McDonald (Tony nominee for "Hair") is costume designer. Lighting Designer is Mike Billings. Charles Coes is sound designer. Hair and wig design is Bobbe Zlotnik. Casting is by Paul Hardt, CSA. Musical direction is by Aaron Jodoin. Sean Francis Patrick is production stage manager.

The Playhouse production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. There will be a special school day matinee on Thursday, October 20 at 11 a.m.

Single tickets to "Evita" are on sale now. Reduced rates for groups of 10 or more are available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.