VIDEO: Philadelphia Orchestra Gets Conducted by Flyers Mascot Gritty For 'Feel the Shake'

The Orchestra teamed up with Gritty to wish the Flyers good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.

Aug. 19, 2020  

The Philadelphia Orchestra teamed up with Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, to wish the team good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.

Gritty conducted the orchestra in a rendition of 'Feel the Shake' and a cute video was posted to the orchestra's Twitter account.

Check it out below!


