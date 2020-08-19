VIDEO: Philadelphia Orchestra Gets Conducted by Flyers Mascot Gritty For 'Feel the Shake'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Orchestra teamed up with Gritty to wish the Flyers good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.

The Philadelphia Orchestra teamed up with Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, to wish the team good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.

Gritty conducted the orchestra in a rendition of 'Feel the Shake' and a cute video was posted to the orchestra's Twitter account.

Check it out below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You