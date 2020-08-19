Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Philadelphia Orchestra Gets Conducted by Flyers Mascot Gritty For 'Feel the Shake'
The Orchestra teamed up with Gritty to wish the Flyers good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.
The Philadelphia Orchestra teamed up with Gritty, the mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers, to wish the team good luck on a recent game against the Canadiens.
Gritty conducted the orchestra in a rendition of 'Feel the Shake' and a cute video was posted to the orchestra's Twitter account.
Check it out below!
We've teamed up with Maestro @GrittyNHL to wish our @NHLFlyers good luck in today's Game 4 against the @CanadiensMTL! #AnytimeAnywhere pic.twitter.com/VxF2CdRSjT- PhilOrch (@philorch) August 18, 2020
