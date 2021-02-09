VIDEO: Christine Andreas Sings PIAF, NO REGRETS - A Tribute to Edith Piaf

Two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, The Scarlett Pimpernel, La Cage aux Folles) continues The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of TRIBUTES with PIAF, NO REGRETS, an homage to the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf.

Streaming February 20th & February 27th

Available 7:30 pm - midnight CENTRAL TIME both evenings

Tickets $25

Andreas, a veteran of eight Broadway shows, brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the life and music of Piaf, one of the most influential singers of modern times. Singing in English, with French added for flair, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss and ultimately hope through such classics as La Vie En Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. This beautiful production was filmed for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Martin Silvestri music directs the evening. Piaf, No Regrets is a masterfully performed salute to a master.

i??Andreas' "engagement with lyrics is so intense you feel you are her, living the song she's performing."- New York Times



TRIBUTES continues with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins in Frank & Ella on March 20 & 27 https://e.givesmart.com/events/jjh/



