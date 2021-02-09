Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Christine Andreas Sings PIAF, NO REGRETS - A Tribute to Edith Piaf

Streaming Saturday, February 20th and 27th for the Cabaret Project St. Louis

Feb. 9, 2021  

VIDEO: Christine Andreas Sings PIAF, NO REGRETS - A Tribute to Edith Piaf

Two time Tony nominee Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, The Scarlett Pimpernel, La Cage aux Folles) continues The Cabaret Project of St. Louis' virtual season of TRIBUTES with PIAF, NO REGRETS, an homage to the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf.

Streaming February 20th & February 27th
Available 7:30 pm - midnight CENTRAL TIME both evenings
Tickets $25

Andreas, a veteran of eight Broadway shows, brings her dynamic voice and passionate interpretations to celebrate the life and music of Piaf, one of the most influential singers of modern times. Singing in English, with French added for flair, Andreas weaves a journey filled with love, loss and ultimately hope through such classics as La Vie En Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien. This beautiful production was filmed for The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at The Katharine Hepburn Arts Center in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Martin Silvestri music directs the evening. Piaf, No Regrets is a masterfully performed salute to a master.

i??Andreas' "engagement with lyrics is so intense you feel you are her, living the song she's performing."- New York Times

TRIBUTES continues with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins in Frank & Ella on March 20 & 27 https://e.givesmart.com/events/jjh/



Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows
BWW Blog: Utilizing TikTok as a Creative Tool Photo

BWW Blog: Utilizing TikTok as a Creative Tool

BWW Blog: Theatre - Taking A Step Back Photo

BWW Blog: Theatre - Taking A Step Back

Nichole Canuso Dance Company Announces Digital Tour Of BEING/WITH: HOME Photo

Nichole Canuso Dance Company Announces Digital Tour Of BEING/WITH: HOME

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Kicks Off The New Year With Livestream Gala and Plan Photo

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Kicks Off The New Year With Livestream Gala and Plans For Continued Growth


More Hot Stories For You

  • OKC Broadway Plans to Open Postponed Season in September 2021
  • Tulsa Ballet Launches 2021 SIGNATURE SERIES
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • The McKnight Center Announces 2020-2021 Season Updates