Three Shows Have Been Added To State Theatre Lineup

The State Theatre in Easton announces three new shows for the 2019-2020 Season bringing the mid-season addition list to five new shows for its 93rd season. The theatre also announces the list of local stars who will compete in Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars in April.

Tickets for these additional shows will go on sale to State Theatre Members Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 AM, and to the public on Tuesday, December 10th. During Members Only sales, there will be a 10-ticket limit per Member per performance.

State Theatre Memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $75 for one year. Tickets and Memberships can be purchased at the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Fees apply.

NO APOLOGIES COMEDY TOUR

Friday, February 28 8 PM

These four comedians are a comedic tsunami! Aaron Berg, Tom Cotter, Mark Riccadonna and Mitch Fatel have appeared on America's Got Talent, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Last Comic Standing and more. Have a howling good time and a night of side-splitting laughs with the comics that take no prisoners and make no apologies! $29

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids

Thursday, March 5 7:30 PM

Back by Popular Demand! The Greatest Love of All, A Tribute to Whitney Houston, starring the breathtaking voice of Belinda Davids (Showtime at the Apollo!) with full band and dancers live on stage. All of Houston's most memorable tunes are lined up for Davids' treatment, including Pop highlights I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know and I'm Every Woman, favourites from her movie career and of course all her most iconic and timeless ballads including I Have Nothing, Didn't We Almost Have it All, Run to You, One Moment in Time and I Will Always Love You. $45/$39

Sponsored by N. Pugliese, Inc. and 69 WFMZ

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS COMEDY TOUR

Saturday, April 18 8 PM

Experience the comics behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on The Daily Show! The longest-running program on Comedy Central, this hysterically funny late night talk and news satire program has won 24 Primetime Emmy Awards and have the writers to thank for it! Featuring Kat Radley, David Angelo, Matt Koff and Joseph Opio in a rare opportunity to see the genius behind the jokes. $29

RON WHITE

Saturday, February 15 7 PM

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White returns to Easton on February 15th, 2020, performing at the State Theatre. White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, has long since established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past 15 years, White has been one of the top grossing stand up comedians on tour in the country. His comedy recordings have sold over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), he's been nominated for two Grammys, he was featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, "Roadies," and he even authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List. $59/$49 VIP Packages Available. Sponsored by CAT Country 96

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE!

Friday, March 6 6:30 PM

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to your hometown. Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is extending its debut tour to 40 new U.S markets in 2020 bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live! Limited VIP Packages are available that include a premium seat, meet and greet experience, signed show poster, photos, and more. It's a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

$49/$39 VIP Packages Available Sponsored by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital and 100.7 WLEV

DANCING WITH THE LEHIGH VALLEY STARS

Local Stars: Don Cunningham, Joel Shimer, Keith Groller, Kathy Craine, Marta Gabriel, Samantha Layne Proceeds benefit the FREDDY© Awards Program

Thursday, April 2 7 PM

For the sixth year, just like the TV hit Dancing with the Stars, we will partner up 6 Lehigh Valley "celebrities" with professional dancers from Utah Ballroom Dance Company! Your favorite local star will be dressed up in glitzy costumes performing their routines and YOU will help pick the winner with your vote the night of the show! Part 2 of the show features the professional dancers in action until the winner of the famous Mirror Ball is announced at the end of the show! Your ticket helps support the non-profit FREDDY© Awards program, so come out and support your favorite celebrity. $30/ $15 (student) Sponsored by 69 WFMZ, Air Products; Part of the Capital BlueCross Series





