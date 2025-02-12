Theatre Horizon To Present Regional Premiere Of Lauren Yee's YOUNG AMERICANS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Horizon is preparing for the regional premiere of Lauren Yee's Young Americans, which begins performances on March 19, 2025. This road-trip comedy, directed by Cat Ramirez, features Bi Jean Ngo, Merri Roashoyan, and Hansel Tan.

Newly engaged immigrants Jenny and Joe meet for the first time driving cross-country to their home in Portland, Oregon. Twenty years later, Joe and their adopted daughter Lucy take the same trip but this time in reverse - traveling from Oregon to D.C. before her start at Georgetown. Lauren Yee's intergenerational comedy switches between these two trips with humor and heart, illuminating Joe, Lucy, and Jenny's search for family, self, and a sense of belonging.

Playwright Lauren Yee was the second most produced playwright in America for the 2019/20 theatrical season. She has been honored with the Doris Duke Artists Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Whiting Award, Steinberg/ATCA Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, Horton Foote Prize, Kesselring Prize, Primus Prize, Hodder Fellowship, and she had the number 1 and 2 plays on 2017 Kilroys List. Audiences may know her work from television-Pachinko (AppleTV) and Soundtrack (Netflix).

Additional creative team members include Assistant Director Joseph Ahmed, Set and Props Designer Chris Haig, Lighting Designer Calvin Anderson, Costume Designer Anna Sorrentino, Sound Designer Natali D. Merrill, Stage Manager Jamel Baker, and Head Electrician Isabella Gill-Gomez.

