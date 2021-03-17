The Rock Project Presents 50th Anniversary Reflections Of WHO'S NEXT With Stream

The Rock Project honors the 50th anniversary of The Who's legendary album WHO'S NEXT along with other greatest hits in a streamed performance shot live from the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Long Island's premier concert hall. The performance will feature powerful contemporary Broadway voices along with the incredible band Wonderous Stories and special guest musicians on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be available through May 2. Tickets are $20, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.statetheatre.org. The stream is locally sponsored by Campbell, Rappold & Yurasits and 999 The Hawk.

This spectacular evening celebrating this groundbreaking album will be played track-by-track, note-for-note. Featuring one of the highest-drawing bands on Long Island, Wonderous Stories, with special guest musicians and the powerful contemporary Broadway voices of:

Constantine Maroulis: 2x Tony Award Nominee, Jekyll and Hyde, Rock of Ages, American Idol

Lana Gordon: Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King

Justin Matthew Sargent: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar

Michael Wartella: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked

Hailed as an undisputed masterwork of The Who's career, WHO'S NEXT changed the world of rock after it was released in 1971 as their 5th studio album. As Pete Townshend raised the bar for songwriting and The Who set a new standard for performance, this triple-platinum album reached no.1 on the UK's top ten chart and no.4 on the US Billboard chart. Even today, 50 years later, WHO'S NEXT is still considered a landmark of the rock canon with songs like "Baba O'Riley" and "Won't Get Fooled Again" that continue to resonate with listeners as if they were written just yesterday.

Don't worry if your favorite Who songs don't land on this album! This 50th anniversary concert also celebrates their greatest hits; so you can expect to hear some of The Who's other masterpieces such as "You Better You Bet", "Pinball Wizard", and "Long Live Rock" just to name a few.