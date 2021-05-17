The Phoenix Theatre Stages Lorca's BLOOD WEDDING with Two Live Performances in Two Languages

The Phoenix Theatre enters the summer season with a live online production of a Federico García Lorca classic inspired by a true story about a fatal feud between two families. This live virtual performance of Lorca's Blood Wedding (Bodas de Sangre) will be performed Friday, June 4 at 8 p.m. in English and Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. in Spanish. Tickets are Pay What You Can with a suggested donation of $20. Tickets are available on their website at www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com.

"Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) is a total immersion into our hispanic roots and culture. It embodies how passionate relations can consume you from the inside out and the only thing left to do is make the irrational choice." said Associate Artistic Director Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, who is also directing Blood Wedding. "I have an exhilarating cast and through video, movement, and sound we are exploring the visceral desires and relationships of the piece. We created this new translation to keep the play as close to the original spanish text as possible to highlight the beautiful poetry and imagery that García Lorca always offers in his works."

Fast-paced. Violent. Passionate. Blood Wedding is Federico García Lorca's most popular play. Inspired by a true story of a fatal feud between two families in Almeria province, high in the mountains of rural Spain. This folk tragedy focuses on one ordinary woman who confronts her visceral desires and rebels against the constraints of Spanish society while two men fight for her heart.

The cast includes: Regina Carregha, Juliana Cruz, Paulina de la Parra, Isabella Gómez Giron, Leonel Garza, Inma Heredia, Salvatore Langella, Carolina Parra, Arlyne Read Rodriguez, Juan Camilo Rojas, and Fernando Vieira.

Blood Wedding translated and directed by Phoenix Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Andrés Gallardo Bustillo. Virtual Background Designer is Phoenix Theatre Company Member Lydia Joy Carswell. Company Founder and Artistic Director Seth Reich is the Composer and Sound Designer. Technical Director is Company Member Marcus Barainyak. Video Design is Gallardo Bustillo. Stage Manager is Majo Ferrucho. Assistant Stage Manager is Michael Howson.

Blood Wedding performances are part of the Origins Theatre Festival running June 3rd - June 6th. This festival will include panels with guest speakers, workshops and master classes around the themes of innovation in the arts, representation on and off stage, and the universality of the theatre. Origins Theatre Festival was conceived to celebrate artists and theatre as one universal language. Although our spoken word may be different, Origins honors where we all come from, our roots, igniting innovation and transformation in the arts.

"For our final virtual mainstage show this season, we are thrilled to offer a bilingual production of Blood Wedding as part of our Origins Theatre Festival. All the actors will be doing the show in both English and Spanish." said Development Director Jessica Myhr Reich. "Not only is this an important part of our accessibility programming, but we are working with artists from all over -Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain and even El Paso, TX- bringing them together to celebrate the Spanish language and poet/playwright García Lorca with one of his most dynamic works."

Audiences can reserve and access the performances from www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com