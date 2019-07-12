The Philly POPS To Celebrate Christmas In July!

For the sixth annual Christmas in July, The Philly POPS, in coordination with Comcast NBCUniversal and a number of private donors, will give 105 bicycles and helmets to children of members of the military, Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments.

Christmas in July marks the on-sale date for tickets to the POPS' well-attended Christmas concert series at the Kimmel Center in December - Philadelphia's favorite holiday tradition, again featuring Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez.

New this year is The Philly POPS at the Met Philadelphia concert series, with concerts celebrating Halloween, Christmas, and Spring Break. This year, the POPS will open the holiday season with two performances of A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas at the Met Philadelphia; these shows will feature a special R&B guest artist with Mandy Gonzalez, as well as The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir.

In addition, two Disney performances at the Met Philadelphia are now available for sale: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney's Broadway Hits for Spring Break.

Christmas in July also serves to announce the sixth annual I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert on December 6. This invitation-only concert provides free tickets to the families of military, veterans, police officers and firefighters and honors their commitment to service and our nation's traditions and values.

The Christmas in July ceremony is held at the Comcast Center. Expect a holiday atmosphere with Santa Claus, Victorian carolers, POPS musicians performing songs of the Christmas season, Christmas trees, and fun surprises.



This event is part of the POPS' Salute Series - events held in connection with American civic holidays that honor the very American tradition of service.

More information: https://phillypops.org/christmasinjuly

To RSVP for the event, contact Austin Berner at aberner@phillypops.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You