The Philly POPS Honors The Legacy Of The Queen Of Soul In ARETHA: RESPECT

The Philly POPS pays R-E-S-P-E-C-T to one of music's greatest icons-The Queen of Soul-February 14-16, 2020 at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. ARETHA: RESPECT covers Aretha Franklin's incredible career with the full 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra.

This performance will feature returning fan-favorite Capathia Jenkins from 2015's Classic Soul concert series, along with the POPS debut of GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Ryan Shaw. Also performing is The African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, which performs with the POPS annually for A Philly POPS Christmas. This performance will be conducted by returning guest conductor Byron Stripling, the recently appointed Principal Pops Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

As a child, Aretha Franklin learned to play piano by ear, and she started singing at her local church in Detroit, MI. Her father, a traveling minister and preacher, took her on the road with him, bringing her to sing at various churches. As she made her way through the gospel circuit, her career took off and notoriety grew-with Dinah Washington reportedly telling Quincy Jones that "Aretha was the 'next one.'" Her career grew to include genre-defining hits like "Respect," "Chain of Fools," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

"Her voice was so special. I don't think I've heard a voice like it - the resonance, the power, her vibrato, her delivery, everything, she was the perfect package," said Terell Stafford, Philly POPS Artistic Director for Jazz. Terell was fortunate to meet Aretha and to perform with her several times. His first time playing with Aretha, he played alongside Byron Stripling on the Rosie O'Donnell Show. "She set the bar very high and left a legacy for everyone to follow. She taught the next generation of musicians to keep music in your heart and not in your head - keep it all in your heart and in your soul."

ARETHA: RESPECT runs February 14-16 at The Kimmel Center for The Performing Arts.

Tickets are available at https://www.phillypops.org/aretha





