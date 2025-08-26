The Philadelphia Orchestra Celebrates 125th Anniversary With Opening Night Gala Featuring Yuja Wang

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the GRAMMY Award–winning Philadelphia Orchestra will launch the Orchestra’s milestone 125th anniversary season with an Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM in Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The evening will feature world-renowned pianist Yuja Wang, one of the Orchestra’s most beloved collaborators, in a program honoring both tradition and innovation. Tickets are available at philorch.org or by calling 215.893.1999.

The concert program includes Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major—a work that received its U.S. premiere by The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1932—alongside Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2 and Julia Wolfe’s Pretty, co-commissioned by the Orchestra and premiered in Philadelphia last season to critical acclaim.

Nézet-Séguin shared: “The season ahead is a joyful celebration of The Philadelphia Orchestra's rich history and influence, from our earliest days to the present. I am so excited to kick off this musical fête with the brilliant musicians of the Orchestra and our dear friend Yuja Wang on Opening Night.”

President and CEO Ryan Fleur added: “Since its founding in 1900, The Philadelphia Orchestra has been a melting pot of passionate musicians with a shared belief in the power of music to inspire and bring people together. We invite everyone to join us for this thrilling anniversary season.”

Opening Night Program

Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM

Marian Anderson Hall, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor

Yuja Wang, Piano

Program:

Márquez – Danzón No. 2

Ravel – Piano Concerto in G major

Wolfe – Pretty

Gala Celebration

Benefactors will enjoy a pre-concert reception beginning at 5:30 PM and a gala dinner following the performance, featuring cuisine by Rhubarb Hospitality Collection. The Opening Night Celebration is presented with the support of The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Volunteer Committees, who have organized this event for nearly four decades.