The No Name Pops to Become the Philly Pops and Join Wawa Welcome America

The No Name Pops is officially taking on the name Philly Pops as of July 1, thanks to the family of Music Director Emeritus Peter Nero, prior owners of the rights to the Philly Pops name. In addition, the NNP has partnered with Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia’s free 16-day July 4th celebration, to recreate Pops on Independence, a free performance on Independence National Historical Park with Independence Hall as the backdrop on the evening of July 3, 2025, which will feature the newly appointed Music Director, Chris Dragon.

This historic concert is significant for the musicians and orchestra, now run by the Liberty Bell Pops, as they perform, once again, under the Philly Pops name. It is particularly noteworthy that this new rendition of the Philly Pops will perform on July 3rd at Independence Hall, reclaiming a tradition they had for over 40 years as part of the Wawa Welcome America festivities.

Michael DelBene, President & CEO of Welcome America, Inc. shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to announce the return of Pops on Independence with the new Philly Pops on July 3rd. This long-standing tradition in this iconic location captivates audiences of all ages for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. Guests should look forward to a memorable performance under the new musical direction of Chris Dragon. We invite everyone to make plans to celebrate with us."

This is a landmark moment for Dragon, as he takes the podium as Music Director of the Philly Pops. An Australian native with over ten-years’ experience conducting in the United States, the talented, dynamic Maestro Dragon will conduct the orchestra against the stunning backdrop of Independence Hall, celebrating America’s freedom and the rich cultural heritage of Philadelphia.

“I cannot think of a more fitting way to start my tenure as music director of the Philly Pops at its very first concert,” said Music Director Chris Dragon. “It will be an honor to lead the orchestra as we all celebrate America's birthday in front of Independence Hall. I look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with the Philadelphia community as the city becomes a musical home for me.”

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, added, “We’re thrilled to reclaim our partnership with Wawa Welcome America and bring Pops on Independence back to life. This concert is a celebration of our nation’s birth, our return as the Philly Pops, and the exciting debut of our new Music Director, Chris Dragon. There’s no better way to mark a fresh chapter than with music in the heart of historic Philadelphia.”

