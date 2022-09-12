Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition Returns This September To The Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition will be held on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 PM at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Philadelphia's own Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) trains the world's next generation of great opera singers. For over 40 years, AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto competition has showcased the brightest of up-and-coming opera stars. Join AVA for the annual audience favorite singing competition, where AVA's award-winning Resident Artists compete against each other in song. Audiences will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite singer!

The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition will be held on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 PM at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater. This competition has seen international opera stars such as Angela Meade, Stephen Costello, Michael Fabiano and Ailyn Pérez win prizes over its 40-year history.

Single tickets are on sale now through the Kimmel Center Box Office at 215-893-1999 or by clicking the link here.

This year's esteemed panel of judges include:

Stephanie Blythe - Renowned mezzo-soprano

Maestro Joseph Colaneri - Conductor and Music Director of the Glimmerglass Festival

Alex Fletcher - Fletcher Artist Management

The competition's music director and pianist, AVA Master Vocal Coach Danielle Orlando, is an accompanist to many international opera singers, as well as serving as a distinguished vocal coach and artistic consultant to several prestigious organizations throughout the musical world. Ms. Orlando has been involved with the Giargiari Bel Canto Competition for twenty years, and has been seen on Good Morning America, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, Live by Request on A&E and the Rosie O'Donnell Show accompanying celebrities Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton. She also appears in the Metropolitan Opera documentary The Audition.


