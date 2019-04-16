The Annenberg Center Presents The 2019 Philadelphia Children's Festival, May 2-4

The Annenberg Center presents the 34th annual Philadelphia Children's Festival, May 2 through 4. The 2019 Children's Festival features three days of the best in contemporary family-friendly entertainment on stage, plus a host of hands-on activities in the outdoor PlazaMania. Tickets are available at AnnenbergCenter.org or 215.898.3900.

Daily stage performances include the magical circus-style adventures of Air Play, Trusty Sidekick Theater Company's playful, multimedia production Shadow Play, Pennsylvania Ballet II's beloved Prince Charming, the Mexican folk and Cumbia of kindie music favorite Moona Luna, the slapstick antics of SMIRK, and Pilobolus @ Play's creative workshop, Giraffes Can Dance.

The outdoor PlazaMania opens at 9:30 AM each day with hands-on activities from arts partners from across Philadelphia. PlazaMania partners and performers vary by day and will include The Clay Studio, the Fabric Workshop and Museum, Fleisher Art Memorial, FringeArts, Koresh Dance Company, Mister John's Music, Pennsylvania Ballet, Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Philly POPS, and Stimulus Children's Theatre. Additional outdoors activities include face painting, balloon creations, roving performers, and special appearances (Phillie Phanatic!), food trucks, and more.

Tickets to all performances are on sale now at AnnenbergCenter.org or 215.989.3900. Prices vary by show and include most PlazaMania activities. (Additional charges apply for face painting, balloon creations, and food.)

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of almost 50,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit www.AnnenbergCenter.org.





