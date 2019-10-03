The Annenberg Center Presents Jazz Pianist Hiromi

Fresh on the heels of her latest album release, the Annenberg Center presents the electrifying jazz pianist, Hiromi, Saturday, October 12, at 8 PM. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets. A pianist/composer known for expanding musical boundaries, Hiromi's "dazzling, explosive keyboard abilities" (NPR) captivate audiences and critics alike. Spectrum, Hiromi's first new solo piano recording in 10 years, releases October 4.

With a creative energy that encompasses and eclipses the boundaries of jazz, classical and pop parameters, pianist/composer Hiromi takes improvisation and composition to new heights of complexity and sophistication. Says Hiromi, "I don't want to put a name on my music. Other people can put a name on what I do. It's just the union of what I've been listening to and what I've been learning. It has some elements of classical music, it has some rock, it has some jazz, but I don't need to give it a name." In 2006, Hiromi won Best Jazz Act at the Boston Music Awards and the Guinness Jazz Festival's Rising Star Award, and was named Jazzman of the Year and Pianist of the Year in Swing Journal's Reader's Poll for her 2006 release, Spiral. Hiromi's first album release, Another Mind was a critical success in North America and Japan and received the Recording Industry Association of Japan's (RIAJ) Jazz Album of the Year Award. Her second release, Brain, won the Horizon Award at the 2004 Surround Music Awards, Swing Journal's New Star Award, Jazz Life's Gold Album, HMV Japan's Best Japanese Jazz Album, and the Japan Music Pen Club's Japanese Artist Award (the JMPC is a classical/jazz journalists club). Hiromi was born in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan, where she started piano lessons, performed her first recital, and began writing music, all at the age of six. She moved to the United States in 1999 to attend the Berklee College of Music.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of over 60,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org.

