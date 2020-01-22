The Annenberg Center And NextMove Dance Present The Philadelphia Debut Of Ephrat Asherie

Ephrat Asherie, a "bona fide b-girl" (The Boston Globe), brings her street and social dance company to Philadelphia for the first time, presented by the Annenberg Center and NextMove Dance, to perform Odeon, a high-octane, full-length work set to the music of composer Ernesto Nazareth, played live. A recent Bessie and Dance Magazine award winner, Asherie layers breaking, hip hop, house, and vogue to a rich score melding classical Romantic music with Afro-Brazilian rhythms. Performances are Friday, February 7 (8 PM) and Saturday, February 8 (2 PM and 8 PM). In addition to the three public performances of Odeon, Ephrat Asherie Dance will perform a Student Discovery show for schoolchildren on Friday, February 7 at 10:30 AM. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets.

Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in street and social dance. Dedicated to revealing the inherent complexities of these forms, EAD explores the expansive narrative qualities of various street and club styles including breaking, hip hop, house and vogue as means to tell stories, develop innovative imagery and find new modes of expression. EAD's first evening-length work, A Single Ride, earned two Bessie nominations in 2013 for Outstanding Emerging Choreographer and Outstanding Sound Design by Marty Beller. The company has presented work at The Apollo Theater, Columbia College, Dixon Place, FiraTarrega, Guggenheim Works & Process, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, La MaMa, River to River Festival, New York Live Arts, Summerstage and The Yard, among others. For more information, please visit ephratasheriedance.com or follow EAD on Instagram @ephratasheriedance.

Company dancers appearing in these performances at the Annenberg Center are Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Manon Bal, Teena Marie Custer, Valerie "Ms. Vee" Ho, Matthew "Megawatt" West, and Omari Wiles. Musicians appearing are Ehud Asherie, Eduardo Belo, Sergio Krakowski, and Ranjan Ramchandani.





