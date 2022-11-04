Temple Theaters Shares MFA Directors' CHEKHOV SHORTS

Don't sell yourself short - you deserve to see what Temple's talented directing master's students are bringing to life this fall. Four of Temple's MFA directors unite for an evening of scenes and monologues from one of the greatest playwrights of all time: Anton Chekhov.

In this night of CHEKHOV SHORTS, audiences experience the joys and sorrows of this Russian master, with Temple actors bringing to life moments from some of his most famous plays: Uncle Vanya, The Seagull, The Cherry Orchard and The Proposal.

CHEKHOV SHORTS will be performed live and in person from November 30 to December 4, 2022, at Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207609®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Four.show%2Ftemple-university-school-of-tfma%2F88825?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The four directors presenting work as a part of CHEKHOV SHORTS - Taylor Harlow, Megan O'Brien Perri, Dylan Passman, and Ontaria Kim Wilson - represent Temple's two directing-focused MFA programs: a standalone MFA in Directing and the innovative MFA in Musical Theater Collaboration, which includes writers and composers working alongside directors. All four are in their first semester of coursework at Temple, and Marcus Giamatti, Temple's head of directing, says having them start with Chekhov's was the plan all along.

"[Chekhov's] work, texts and stories are puzzle pieces, not straight lines," says Giamatti. "It is a perfect way to start and cement techniques, form language to communicate to and with actors, and highlight the all-important responsibility to the story first."

This sort of project is a new addition to the Temple Theaters season, one Giamatti says was added specifically to challenge these developing artists. Says Giamatti, "it is always easy to do the things we are good at or used to. It is another thing to be thrown into new environments or unusual circumstances that stretch and push us." By mirroring the rehearsal and artistic process these directors will face in the real world, he adds, Temple's program is better preparing them for what will come next in their careers.

Giamatti says the directors are still working in rehearsal with their cast and crew to define exactly how scenes will interlock and what themes they might evoke over the course of an evening. But he anticipates one overarching thread in particular: "The need to be connected to one another, the need to be seen, heard and valued in our relationships - that is the bass line under all of these scenes."

Temple University is currently hosting events in compliance with regional, city-wide and CDC guidelines, and is following the city of Philadelphia's Aug. 13, 2021 mandate requiring full vaccination at higher education institutions for all students, staff, faculty and contractors (unless specifically exempt). We encourage audience members to be masked, and recommend audiences be prepared for the possibility of mandatory masking if protocols change. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub, or check Temple Theaters' website or social media accounts for updates before attending your performance.