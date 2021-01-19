Temple Theaters Digital Season Presents THE WOLVES

It's not if you win or lose. AND It's not how you play the game.... It's something else. Sarah DeLappe's stunning regional hit brings audiences into the complex lives of the nine members of a high school girls soccer team.

The Obie winning and 2017 Pulitzer nominated play is an exploration of these young women as they face the pressures of adolescence, each other, and the game. Says Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune, THE WOLVES possesses "a rich understanding of a fundamental truth about the adolescent life... with the kind of great and profound thoughts that might save America from itself."

Directed by Rebecca May Flowers (associate artistic director of Theater Horizon), and starring Temple students, THE WOLVES will be streamed LIVE February 3 - 6 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are FREE, registration is required. RSVP through this ticketing LINK.

A hyper-realistic drama, THE WOLVES is a slice-of-life play told as the team warms up for a series of high pressure soccer games. With very little adult supervision, the young teammates work to understand their anxieties. During stretches and training drills, alliances are forged, skirmishes are won and lost, points are scored, defenses are destroyed and boundaries are crossed. THE WOLVES, is both an empowering story of young women and an incisive look at the difficulties that surround teenage self-discovery. Told LIVE via Zoom, the actors use the intimacy of the digital medium to weave this story together, giving spectators the feeling of being a discreet eavesdropper into the quotidian and tumultuous experiences of these young women.

Parental discretion is advised for strong language and themes. Recommended for 12+.