THREE MEN AND A BABY GRAND is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

Richard Rodgers Award winner Brandon James Gwinn will join Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan for a special performance of their hilarious and irreverent cabaret show, “Three Men and a Baby Grand,” on Sunday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Bucks County Playhouse’s Playhouse Barn.

The event is part of the Playhouse’s new Cabaret Series, held in the intimate, historic Playhouse Barn just across the courtyard from the main theater.

The three-man cabaret, with Gwinn on the piano and real-life husbands Hartwell and Sullivan on vocals, premiered in New York last year to rave reviews. Billed as “a gay night of music and comedy,” the show features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody and original songs — all delivered with high-energy hijinks, clever humor and three-part harmony.

Tickets are $60, with an additional $25 per person drink minimum. Doors open one hour before showtime, and seating is extremely limited. The performance is recommended for mature audiences.

