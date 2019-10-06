THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Comes to Curio Theatre

The Mystery of Irma Vep - A Penny Dreadful

By Charles Ludlam

Directed by Steve Wright

October 30-November 23

The season opens with this Charles Ludlam definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas, recently revived off-Broadway to rave reviews. It is a quick-change extravaganza in which two actors play all the roles. A sympathetic werewolf, a vampire and an Egyptian princess are brought to life when her tomb is opened in this mad-cap comedy, perfect for the Halloween season!

Artistic director and Curio co-founder Paul Kuhn is set to co-star with Curio company member Rich Bradford!

Previews October 30, 31 and November 1 at 8pm.

Opening Night November 2 at 8pm.

Matinee Saturday November 16 at 2pm

Industry Night Monday November 18 at 8pm.

Closing Night Saturday November 23 at 8pm.





