THE FINAL BADGE Joins Cannonball at Philly Fringe

Clown and comedian Sara Kantner makes her Philadelphia Fringe debut with The Final Badge, an absurd, interactive solo clown show running September 25–27 as part of the Cannonball Festival at the Asian Arts Initiative Storefront (1219 Vine St., Philadelphia).

A blend of physical comedy, improvisation, and horror-tinged surprises, the piece invites audiences to help Charlie—the tirelessly upbeat scout leader—earn her last badge, no matter what devilish obstacles appear.

After a work-in-progress debut at the 2024 Pittsburgh Fringe, The Final Badge played sold-out performances at the 2025 Pittsburgh Fringe and won Outstanding Solo Comedy Production at the 2025 Funniest of the Fringe Awards.

Schedule:

Thu, Sept 25 at 5:00 PM

Fri, Sept 26 at 5:00 PM

Sat, Sept 27 at 2:00 PM

Kantner—whose credits include the Montreal Clown Festival, Fun & Dumb Improv Festival, Second Best Improv Fest, and the Detroit Improv Festival—will also teach a three-hour character workshop on Sunday, Sept 28 as part of the festival.