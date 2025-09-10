 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE FINAL BADGE Joins Cannonball at Philly Fringe

Performances September 25–27 at Asian Arts Initiative Storefront.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
THE FINAL BADGE Joins Cannonball at Philly Fringe Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Clown and comedian Sara Kantner makes her Philadelphia Fringe debut with The Final Badge, an absurd, interactive solo clown show running September 25–27 as part of the Cannonball Festival at the Asian Arts Initiative Storefront (1219 Vine St., Philadelphia).

A blend of physical comedy, improvisation, and horror-tinged surprises, the piece invites audiences to help Charlie—the tirelessly upbeat scout leader—earn her last badge, no matter what devilish obstacles appear.

After a work-in-progress debut at the 2024 Pittsburgh Fringe, The Final Badge played sold-out performances at the 2025 Pittsburgh Fringe and won Outstanding Solo Comedy Production at the 2025 Funniest of the Fringe Awards.

Schedule:

  • Thu, Sept 25 at 5:00 PM

  • Fri, Sept 26 at 5:00 PM

  • Sat, Sept 27 at 2:00 PM

Kantner—whose credits include the Montreal Clown Festival, Fun & Dumb Improv Festival, Second Best Improv Fest, and the Detroit Improv Festival—will also teach a three-hour character workshop on Sunday, Sept 28 as part of the festival.




Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos