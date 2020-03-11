Submissions Open For The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program

Submissions are being accepted for The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program at 1812 Productions. Now in its 15th year, The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program supports female solo artists with week-long residencies and small grant awards. The Program was founded in 2005 in honor of beloved Philadelphia theatre performer Jilline Ringle. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 15th.



Jilline Ringle, the self-proclaimed "Six Foot Redhead Amazon From Hell Whom All Men Desire," was a Philadelphia actress, singer, teacher, cabaret artist, and force of nature. Ms. Ringle became active in the Philadelphia theater community after graduating from Bryn Mawr College in 1986. While she was featured in many area productions, she was best known for her original solo shows, La Dolce Vita: Movie Songs of the 1960s, For Me, Formidable: French Made Easy, Shut Up and Kiss Me, Come Fly With Me, and the audience favorite Mondo Mangia. Ms. Ringle combined traditional cabaret with a theatrical and comedic flair all her own to create solo events full of intelligence, laughter, and heart, and it was through her solo work that she was able to fully develop her own unique artistic voice. Before her passing, Ms. Ringle approached 1812 Productions' Artistic Director Jennifer Childs to express her wish that a fund for solo performers be started in her name at 1812 Productions. Ms. Ringle passed away from complications from breast cancer in 2005 at the age of forty.



The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program exists in two initiatives, the Summer Residencies and The Couple Extra Bucks Fund. For the Summer Residencies, two or three solo artists and a collaborator or mentor of their choice will be in residence at 1812 Productions' studio space in South Philadelphia. The focus of the residency is the development of a solo piece already in progress. Solo pieces in any stage of development will be considered. The Couple Extra Bucks Fund provides small individual artist grants to professional female artists whose solo work is scheduled for production. Artsists who wish to apply for both initiatives may do so via separate applications.



The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program welcomes artists from a variety of disciplines including but not limited to theatre, performance art, or cabaret. Also, while the mission of 1812 Productions is comedy, The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program has no restrictions on theme or style and works need not be comedic.



The Jilline Ringle Solo Performance Program is open to female artists only. Please note, we use inclusive definitions of "woman" and "female" and we welcome submissions from trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people who are significantly female-identified. Past residents include TS Hawkins, Brett Robinson, Jessica Johnson, Gwendolyn Rice, Folaranmi Afolayan, Pratima Agrawal, Alexandra Tatarsky, Caroline Dooner, and Amanda Schoonover. Past Couple Extra Bucks Fund grantees include Lee Minora, Sarah Knittel, and Jess Conda.



Questions and artist inquiries should be sent to Emily Kleimo, Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director, at emily@1812productions.org. The submission deadline is Friday, May 15th. Full program details and eligibility guidelines are available at www.1812productions.org.





